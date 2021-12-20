Last year, Tom Holland made a big promise and this year it came true, making one lucky fan very happy.

Bridger Walker, the young brother who made headlines last year after he saved his sister from a dog attack, finally got to visit the latest set of “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. The experience was documented online by his father, Robert Walker, over the weekend.

The then 6-year-old’s bravery, caught the attention of Avengers members in 2020, including “Captain America”‘s Chris Evans and “Iron Man”‘s Robert Downey Jr. At the time, Holland invited the young superhero to the next “Spider-Man” set.

The Marvel star kept his word. Bridger was joined by his family for a fun set tour and also got the opportunity to fill in as Zendaya’s stunt double during web-slinging practice. Bridger’s father thanked the cast and crew on Instagram for the “dream-come-true adventure.”

“We have loved seeing the reviews for @spidermanmovie,” Walker wrote. “While there are so many reasons it will go down as one of the best ever – I personally think it is because the cast and crew are good, kind, and passionate people. Individuals who heard about a little boy’s injury, who wanted to make it right. People who were willing to stop a very busy day of shooting to make my little boy smile, and give him a chance to ‘web-swing’ with his hero.”

Bridger’s aunt, Nicole Noel Walker, shared the details of her nephew’s injuries last July when he saved his sister’s life by “standing between her and a charging dog.” After being bitten and receiving 90 stitches, “He later said, ‘If someone had to die, I thought it should be me,'” his aunt explained.

Bridger’s bravery was also celebrated by The Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Octavia Spencer and more celebs.