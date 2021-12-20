Mariah Carey is headed to Colorado for a holiday getaway with her boyfriend.

The singer shared a snap of the two standing in front of a private jet right before they boarded for their trip to Aspen.

Carey captioned the post: “Aspen bound ❤️🎄”.

READ MORE: Mariah Carey Is Absolutely Loving This Neighbourhood Lights Display Set To ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’

Carey wore a pair of dark leggings, a Fendi jacket and a pair of shades while Bryan Tanaka was covered head to toe in Gucci clothing, via People.

The loved-up couple also spent the holidays together in 2019, with Carey’s twins Moroccan and Monroe. The artist shares her 10-year-old with Nick Cannon.

READ MORE: Mariah Carey Helps James Corden Celebrate The 1000th Episode Of ‘The Late Late Show’ With First In-Person Appearance In 2 Years

Carey and Tanaka have been dating on and off since officially announcing their relationship in 2017. They met when Tanaka was a back-up dancer for the diva.

The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer is also releasing new music this season with the holiday tune “Fall in Love At Christmas“.