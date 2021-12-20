Selma Blair is introducing a new friend to her fans.

The actress, who suffers from multiple sclerosis, revealed in a post to Instagram she has graduated a service dog program with her furry partner Scout.

“It has been a year and a half in the making, but today my new partner, Scout, and I graduated ! We are now a service dog team,” she wrote in her post. “Thank you to his trainer Courtney and the whole team at @servicedogs_ddg Scout helps me with some personal stumbling blocks and aids in my mobility.”

Blair sported a puffy white jacket over a white turtleneck in the photo as she posed with her new friend on a harness.

“He is an English red fox lab and is very good at his job. He is very handsome, and friendly, but if you see me and Scout, and we are working (which he really always is, as am I) then give a smile but please don’t approach,” she said of her partner. “Distractions really set me back. I am building stamina and coordination with the aid of this special dog and training!”

With all the introductions out of the way, the actress couldn’t help but gush over what this new partnership could mean for her.

“I am excited for this time to focus and settle and get out of the house more. I am so happy to have him. And will share news with you as we evolve,” said Blair. “If you see me down, do not worry, Scout has me covered. Literally actually. I send you all love and happy holidays!!!! 🦮🐾♥️”

The post was met with overwhelming support from fans and friends alike.

Famous friends like Amanda Kloots commented: “Omg I love this” while LeAnn Rimes wrote: “The MOST PRECIOUS! Congrats on your new buddy ❤️”.