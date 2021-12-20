Amy Schneider is clearly in it to win it all.

On Monday, after a two-week break for the inaugural Professors Tournament, the reigning champion returned to “Jeopardy!” to continue her winning streak.

The latest episode marked Schneider’s 14th straight victory, with $34,800 in winnings, bringing her total prize money up to an incredible $571,200.

Scheider is currently the fourth-highest earner in “Jeopardy!” history, behind only Matt Amodio ($1,518,601), James Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Ken Jennings ($2,520,700).

Winning her 14th game also places her at No. 7 of all time for consecutive games one, besting 2015 champion Matt Jackson. Jennings still holds the record in that category by a wide margin, with 74 games won in a row.

“I’ve been watching the show since I was a kid,” Schneider said. “I’ve watched all the people on this list, and to see my name up with them is a very good feeling.”

She added, “I definitely feel lucky about it, and there’s an extent to which you just get ones that you know. But, once or twice, I also felt pretty good about my deduction [skills].”

On Tuesday, Schneider will face off against new challengers Jason Snyder from Los Angeles, Calif., and Kaitlyn Pesterfield from Mesa, Ariz.