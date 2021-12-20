“Saturday Night Live” without Lorne Michaels at the helm is inevitable.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 77-year-old co-creator and executive producer of Global’s late-night variety sketch show opened up about his future retirement.

READ MORE: ‘SNL’: Tom Hanks & Tina Fey Induct Paul Rudd Into The 5-Timers Club In Unique COVID-Safe Intro

“You know, I think I’m committed to doing this show until its 50th anniversary, which is in three years,” he said. The 50th anniversary would be in 2024. “I’d like to see that through and I have a feeling that’d be a really good time to leave. But … I won’t want the show ever to be bad. I care too deeply about it. It’s been my life’s work. So I’m gonna do everything I can to see it carry on.”

Asked if it is even possible for “SNL” to continue without him, Michaels said, “Of course,” adding, “I have a sense of where we’re headed with that, you know.”

READ MORE: Top 5 ‘Saturday Night Live’ Holiday Skits

Pressed on who might take over for him in running the show, he said, “I’m not going to go on about it — it’s three years away.”

Born and raised in Toronto, Michaels launched “SNL” in 1975. He left the series in 1980, but returned to the helm in 1985 and has stuck with the shower since.

“Saturday Night Live” airs Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET, 8:30 p.m. PT on Global.