Ryan Reynolds may be one of the biggest stars in Hollywood, but even he gets a case of the wrong identity.

Appearing on the “Dear Hank and Jon” podcast, the actor said he often gets mistaken for Ben Affleck, via E! online.

“There’s a pizza place in the East Village in New York that I’ve been going to for years,” he shared. “They believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them. I feel it would not go over well if I revealed.”

Using his acting skills, the star just rolls with it.

“I do everything normal like everybody else,” Reynolds added. “They just think I’m Ben Affleck and they’ll ask how JLo is and I’m like, ‘great, good.’ I get the pizza and off I go.”

But that’s not the only actor he gets mistaken for, apparently Ryan Gosling is also one of his other personas.

When asked how to tell the difference between the two Canadian actors, Reynolds had a cheeky answer.

“Years ago, I used to play fast and a little loose more on Twitter. These days, I’m a little bit more reserved,” said Reynolds. “I said, ‘Well the difference is easy to spot. Ryan Gosling has blond hair and Ryan Reynolds is a s**t.'”