The long-awaited second season of “Euphoria” is almost here, and HBO are sharing a new sneak peek ahead of its debut on Jan. 9.

Season 2 kicks off with Rue (Zendaya) back in 12-step meetings after relapsing once again.

The show’s main protagonist can been dragging some luggage behind her, prompting her sponsor Ali to ask, “What’s in the suitcase?”

Elsewhere in the trailer, Maddy says that she’d look sexy pregnant, while Cassie totally transforms her look.

Minka Kelly (“Friday Night Lights”) Dominic Fike and Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr. will also be joining the cast for the new season.