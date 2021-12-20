After being accused by multiple women of sexual assault last week, actor Chris Noth has now been fired from his role in “The Equalizer”.

In a short statement released Monday, CBS announced, “Chris Noth will no longer film additional episodes of ‘The Equalizer’, effective immediately.”

Noth will still appear in one more episode of the Queen Latifah-fronted series that has already completed production, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Noth played Latifah’s former CIA handler, William Bishop in the series.

On Dec. 16, THR published a story in which two women accused the actor, known for roles in “Law & Order”, “Sex and the City” and “The Good Wife”, of sexually assaulting them more than a decade apart.

A third woman came forward with allegations of sexual assault against the actor in a Daily Beast article published the next day.

Noth has denied the allegations.

Following the article’s publication, Noth was dropped as a client from his agency, and Peloton withdrew an ad campaign featuring the actor, which had launched days prior, following the premiere of the “Sex and the City” continuation “And Just Like That”.