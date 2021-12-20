Happy birthday to Christina Aguilera!

The Grammy winner took to Instagram to celebrate her 41st turn around the sun by sharing a series of saucy snaps.

“XTINA XLI,” she captioned the photos, which saw her wearing just a pair of leather gloves and dark sunglasses.

The “Dirty” singer covered her bare chest with some careful positioning of her hands.

Aguilera recently became the first-ever recipient of the Music Icon award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards.

“To be standing here receiving an award with the word ‘icon’ is truly surreal,” she began her speech. “I am beyond humbled in this moment. I have always strived for my music to communicate messages of empowerment, whether it’s speaking my own truths or giving voice to those unable to do so on their own.”

The former child star thanked everyone for their support and their continued fights in their own lives, but she didn’t forget the most important shout-out.

“And, of course, my true icons, my angels, my babies: Max and Summer. I love you, thank you,” the happy mother of two concluded.

Aguilera shares 13-year-old Max Liron Bratman with ex-husband Jordan Bratman and seven-year-old Summer Rain Rutler with fiancé Matthew Rutler.