Sayaca Kanda, best known to anime fans for her voice roles “Idoly Pride”, “Star Blazers 2202” and “Convenience Store Boyfriends”, has died at 35.

The sad news was announced in a statement on her official website on Sunday, explaining that she “dead suddenly at 9:40 p.m. on Dec. 18, 2021”.

An investigation into the actress’ death is ongoing, but Japan’s Kyodo News reported that she was found unconscious Saturday afternoon, lying in an outdoor area at her hotel, and died after being taken to hospital.

Police are reportedly investigating the case as a probably suicide, but foul play has not been ruled out.

Kanda was also well known for her voice role in the Japanese dubbed version of the Disney hit “Frozen”. She was also currently performing on-stage in the musical My Fair Lady, and was set to appear in the a stage musical adaptation of popular manga and anime franchise “Galaxy Express 999”.

