NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 05: Bill Nye attends the world premierof Netflix's "Don't Look Up" at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2021 in New York City.

Bill Nye sent a stark warning about the events that could potentially happen if Antarctica’s Thwaites Glacier collapses.

The “Science Guy” star discussed the impact of climate change on the glacier, which experts say could collapse within the next five years.

“Well, it’s estimated the ocean will rise about a half a meter, 20 inches, 19 inches, which you say ‘Well, I’ve been around 19 inches of snow or something’, but this would be catastrophic. A place like Florida would be – southern Florida would be underwater,” he stated.

“And the problem with that is people will leave, where are they going to go? What are they going to do? When they leave, it won’t happen instantly, but it’ll happen fast enough,” The TV personality continued. “This gets back to the old problem that we’ve been talking about for 30 years, where scientific concerns have not been heeded by governments, by people around the world.”

Commenting on the recent tornadoes that left parts of the U.S. devastated, he added, “I think people will now be able to see that these predictions that scientists have been making – climate scientists have been making – for decades, 30 years since 1988… people are seeing it in their own front and backyards. So maybe now, this could be a good thing that comes out of these disasters is we will take it seriously.”