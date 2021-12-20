Click to share this via email

It’s Jonah Hill’s birthday!

On Monday, the “Don’t Look Up” star turned 38, and his girlfriend Sarah Brady shared a loving tribute on Instagram.

Alongside a photo of the actor posing with a surf board, Brady wrote, “Happy birthday @jonahhill!! You light up my world🌟❤️‍🔥.”

She added, “You are a better partner, lover, and best friend than I ever could’ve wished for. Love you to the nonexistent end of the the universe and back💛💫🌀.”

Hill and Brady went public with their relationship in September, and have since appeared on the red carpet together at the recent premiere of “Don’t Look Up”.

The couple have frequently shared photos of their travels together, including plenty of surfing.