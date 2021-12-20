Kendall Jenner is using her platform to highlight mental health at a time of year that can sometimes be difficult for those who struggle with anxiety.

The supermodel took to Instagram to share some important messages from Cleo Wade’s book, ‘Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom For A Better Life’, which features mantras, affirmations and poetry.

“And the best news of all is that it is never too late to become the person you’ve always wanted to be,” read one of the quotes which she highlighted on her Instagram Stories.

“No matter how overwhelming the feelings that come stress and anxiety are, we must always remember that we are human,” said a second underlined message.

“And though we may not be able to control their arrival, we always have the power to release them.”

A third message about coping with anxiety advised, “Pause. Breathe slowly and deliberately. Think positively. Remember your strength. These feelings will eventually leave, because ultimately they know they have no home within your sacred self.”

Jenner has previously been open about the anxiety that she has faced throughout her life.

“I remember being really young and having shortness of breath and going to my mom and telling her that,” she recalled during an interview with Vogue. “In hindsight, now I know that that was obviously anxiety.”