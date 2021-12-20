Ivy Park’s newest collaboration with Adidas is sure to be another sell out after Beyoncé showcased some of the gorgeous pieces from the collection on Instagram. 

The “Halo” singer rocked a blue latex body suit in one of the stunning shots.

Fans flocked to compliment the figure-hugging ensemble, which Bey teamed with some enormous earrings and high-heel boots. 

The Grammy winner featured her three kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, in a cowboy-themed campaign for Ivy Park X adidas back in August. 

 

 

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy was also featured in an ad for the “Icy Park” capsule collection. 

 

 