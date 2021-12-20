Click to share this via email

Ivy Park’s newest collaboration with Adidas is sure to be another sell out after Beyoncé showcased some of the gorgeous pieces from the collection on Instagram.

The “Halo” singer rocked a blue latex body suit in one of the stunning shots.

Fans flocked to compliment the figure-hugging ensemble, which Bey teamed with some enormous earrings and high-heel boots.

The Grammy winner featured her three kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, in a cowboy-themed campaign for Ivy Park X adidas back in August.

Meanwhile, Blue Ivy was also featured in an ad for the “Icy Park” capsule collection.