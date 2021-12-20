Ivy Park’s newest collaboration with Adidas is sure to be another sell out after Beyoncé showcased some of the gorgeous pieces from the collection on Instagram.
The “Halo” singer rocked a blue latex body suit in one of the stunning shots.
Fans flocked to compliment the figure-hugging ensemble, which Bey teamed with some enormous earrings and high-heel boots.
The Grammy winner featured her three kids, Blue Ivy, Rumi and Sir, in a cowboy-themed campaign for Ivy Park X adidas back in August.
WELCOME TO THE HALLS OF IVY
Join now at https://t.co/4s0odgftlJ.#adidasxIVYPARK #HALLSOFIVY pic.twitter.com/wkVHp41K5U
— IVY PARK (@WeAreIvyPark) November 30, 2021
Meanwhile, Blue Ivy was also featured in an ad for the “Icy Park” capsule collection.
#ICYPARK | Your Park Is Your Wonderland. ❄️#adidasxIVYPARK pic.twitter.com/rsY1GnTZ9r
— BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) February 17, 2021