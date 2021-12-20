A lot of people assume Max Greenfield is gay.

On Tuesday’s “The Ellen DeGeneres Show”, actor and “Call Me Kat” star Leslie Jordan guest hosts the show, and welcomes “The Neighborhood” star Max Greenfield.

“We met on the set of ‘Will & Grace’,” Greenfield recalls. “And what was your thought when we first met?”

Excitedly, Jordan says, “Ooh, I thought you might be gay. But then again, that’s my thought whenever I meet anybody.”

“Let me tell you something, you’re not the only one,” Greenfield says.

The actor shares that before Thanksgiving, he was sent photos of a flyer that was posted all around West Hollywood with a shirtless picture of him on it, promoting a “Big Gay Party” called “Bangsgiving”, named after a joke in his old sitcom “New Girl”.