Noella Bergener is speaking out about her five months of “hell” after husband “Sweet” James Bergener suddenly relocated to Puerto Rico.

The “Real Housewives of Orange County” star took to Instagram to look back on what she’s been through, while sharing some clips from the Bravo show.

“5 months ago my husband and partner of 6 years left the house with his toothbrush leaving behind his life, family and home,” began the 36-year-old, who has been married to James since June of 2020.

“He ended our marriage with service of divorce papers from Puerto Rico,” she continued. “To this date James has not visited our son or given me any explanation for his departure.”

Noella is mother to daughter Coco, 7, from a previous marriage, as well as sharing son James Jr., 2, who is autistic, with James.

The reality TV personality went on, “My cards are still shut off, he hasn’t paid a dime in support, he stopped paying for our home and is currently holding up our divorce unless I sign a statement saying that I lied about him, his business partner and his brand.”

Explaining why she stayed on “RHOC”, despite what she was going through at home, the mom of two explained, “After his departure I made the decision to stay on the show we were primarily doing to promote his brand because frankly it was the only thing getting me out of bed and with the hope that others going through something similar could understand they’re not alone.”

Concluding her post, she added, “I don’t wish to encourage James bashing with this post. Just providing insight to the hell I am still in.”