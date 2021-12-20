Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are speaking out about Chris Noth.

In a statement released Monday night, the “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That” stars addressed the allegations of sexual assault against their former co-star.

READ MORE: Chris Noth Accused Of Sexual Assault By A Third Woman

“We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth. We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences. We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it,” the trio said in the statement, which was shared to social media.

Last week, two women came forward with allegations of sexual assault against Noth, in incidents dating more than a decade apart. The next day, a third woman alleged being sexually assaulted by the actor.

Noth has denied the allegations, but since they came out he has been dropped by his talent agency, Peloton pulled an ad campaign in which he was starring and CBS fired him from his role in “The Equalizer”.

READ MORE: Chris Noth Fired From ‘The Equalizer’ Following Multiple Sexual Assault Allegations

Noth played the popular character Mr. Big on “Sex and the City”, and appeared in the first episode of the continuation “And Just Like That”. He is also known for his roles in “Law & Order” and “The Good Wife”.