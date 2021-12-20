Greg Grippo is looking back on his decision to leave season 25 of “The Bachelorette”.

While speaking on the “We Met at Acme” podcast, the reality star admitted that it was “a really tough decision” to walk away from a chance at finding love with Bachelorette Katie Thurston.

“It was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to, you know, choose for myself,” he said. “It was tough, especially after hearing everyone saying like, ‘Oh, I was acting or I ran away when it got too serious.’ I mean, for me, I’m like, ‘What if she said I love you back, guys?’ Like, I couldn’t leave then, you know, I would have known then [that] this is gonna be my wife, I wouldn’t have left.”

Grippo also claimed that the season “felt a little too scripted and felt like, ‘Alright, we need to play by [the rules]’”

He added, “I had no problem going into, like, the fantasy suite and there being two other guys there. I wasn’t looking for the show to end. I wasn’t at all. I wanted us to communicate on a mutual level in those moments.”

Grippo was rumoured to become the next person to take the lead on “The Bachelor”, however, Clayton Echard was instead chosen to hand out roses on season 26.