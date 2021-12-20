Taking on an iconic role can be anxiety inducing.

In a new Entertainment Weekly interview with the cast of “The Matrix Resurrections”, actor Jonathan Groff reveals he thought he peed himself while playing Agent Smith, the role made famous by Hugo Weaving.

Groff recalls having to say the famous line, “Mr. Anderson,” while pointing a prop gun at Keanu Reeves’ Neo as ceiling sprinklers showered the office setting.

“When it was over, I was like, ‘I think I wet my pants. I think I peed myself,'” the actor says.

“You know when you pee yourself you feel that, like, hot urine? … But then, it didn’t go away,” Groff continues. “When you pee yourself, it’s hot for a second and then it gets cold, and so [the sensation] sustained. Then I thought one of the shells from the gun had come down my shirt, which they warn you might happen. I was reaching down there looking for this shell but it wasn’t down there. But for like 10 minutes, I had this heat emanating from my… Groin.”

Carrie-Anne Moss had an interesting explanation, though.

“You were saying sometimes your body doesn’t know it’s not real,” Groff recalls.

Moss says, “When I shoot a gun, I can look really cool in a scene, but afterward it’s like my body doesn’t know it’s not real, and it’s really intense. Unless you’re really experienced [and] you’ve gone beyond that point. My body has a physical reaction to it.”

She adds, though, “But you didn’t pee your pants. To be clear.”

“The Matrix Resurrections” opens in theatres Dec. 22.