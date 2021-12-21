Ellen Pompeo is ready for “Grey’s Anatomy” to come to an end after the first episode aired back in 2005.

Pompeo, who plays Dr. Meredith Grey in the much-loved drama, told Insider: “I’ve been trying to focus on convincing everybody that it should end.

“​I feel like I’m the super naive one who keeps saying, ‘But what’s the story going to be, what story are we going to tell?’ And everyone’s like, ‘Who cares, Ellen? It makes a gazillion dollars.'”

Pompeo had been speaking to the publication while promoting her “medicine on a mission” company Betr Remedies, of which she’s cofounder and chief impact officer.

When the pandemic hit in the U.S., Pompeo launched a series of Zooms called “Healing Healthcare”, which saw her have conversations with medical workers, discussing issues like “the state of healthcare” and “racism in healthcare.”

The aim was to “provide a space for people to have conversations and people to listen to conversations about what healthcare workers were actually going through,” Pompeo shared.

The star then requested that her team help her find ways to continue making meaningful contributions to health equity, with them introducing her to Betr Remedies cofounders Livio Bisterzo and Jennifer Simone Hoffman.

Betr Remedies “make over-the-counter medicine and are on a mission to improve medication access in America. That’s why for every single product purchased, we donate a medication for an American in need,” the website states, with Pompeo saying how the company works with the non-profit organization SIRUM, whose mission is to donate unused “perfectly safe [and] unexpired” prescription medications to underserved communities via charitable pharmacies.

Pompeo revealed how she “had no idea how much actual medication goes into landfills” until she started working with Betr Remedies.

“I saw this as a pretty interesting opportunity to be a part of a startup that was addressing some real issues that we have,” Pompeo said of her partnership with the company.

She insisted that while she is “certainly no expert on social justice by any means” she tries to talk to her three kids about “examples of other people being active in fighting for things that matter, rather than trying to tell them what to do.”

“I like to point out how many good people there are really working hard to try to make significant change in whatever areas they’re passionate about,” she said.