Jamie Spears is asking Britney Spears to pay his legal fees after her 13-year conservatorship was terminated in November.

Mr. Spears filed documents last week, obtained by Variety, that stated he’s seeking the court’s “confirmation, authorization and direction” for his daughter’s estate to pay the lawyers who are “participating in proceedings concerning Jamie’s ongoing fiduciary duties relating to winding up” the conservatorship.

Britney was previously required to pay for all of her father’s legal bills while he was her conservator. Mr. Spears’ attorney Alex Weingarten is said to charge around $1,200 per hour.

“Prompt payment on account of Jamie’s attorneys’ fees is necessary to ensure the conservatorship can be wound up quickly and efficiently to allow Britney to take control of her life as she and Jamie desire,” the 27-page document stated.

“Jamie stepped up to protect his daughter in 2008 and stepped into the role of Co-Conservator when Britney was unquestionably incapacitated and victimized by persons seeking to take advantage of her incapacity,” the docs continued, adding that he “dedicated himself to protecting his daughter’s health and her estate as he has done her whole life while keeping opportunistic and wholly self-interested parties at bay.”

Variety pointed out that the petition said his role was “certified and approved” by the court at every step.

“It would be contrary to public policy if Jamie’s years of dedication to protect his daughter… could subject him to personal bankruptcy and ruin defending baseless claims,” the docs read. “No person would ever want to step into the role as conservator if a conservatee could force a conservator to personally pay substantial legal fees defending unfounded allegations.”

Mathew Rosengart, Britney’s attorney, has since said in a statement: “Mr. Spears reaped many millions of dollars from Britney as a conservator, while paying his lawyers millions more, all from Britney’s work and hard-earned money.

“The conservatorship has been terminated and Mr. Spears was suspended ignominiously. Under the circumstances, his petition is not only legally meritless, it is an abomination. Britney poignantly testified about the pain her father caused her and this only adds to it. This is not what a father who loves his daughter does.”

According to a New York Times article, Mr. Spears received $6 million while acting as conservator of his daughter’s estate, which is thought to be worth around $60 million.