Bette Midler has issued an apology after facing backlash for calling West Virginia “poor, illiterate and strung out.”

The singer shared the angry tweet as it was revealed U.S. Senator Joe Manchin had made the decision not to support Joe Biden’s $1.75 trillion “Build Back Better” spending plan, which Reuters reported “would expand the social safety net and tackle climate change.”

The actress posted Monday:

Leaving the criticized tweet in question up, she then apologized:

READ MORE: Bette Midler Suggests ‘Women Refuse To Have Sex With Men’ In Response To Anti-Abortion Law

Meghan McCain was among those slamming Midler for the comments:

READ MORE: ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Shares First Look At Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker And Kathy Najimy

See more response below.

West Virginia voted in favour of Biden’s opponent, former U.S. president Donald Trump, in the 2020 presidential election. Midler is open about U.S. politics on social media and has regularly slammed Trump.