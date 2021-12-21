Elton John is ending 2021 on a high.

The singer was joined by an array of stars, including Dua Lipa, Damon Albarn, Stevie Wonder, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Stevie Nicks, Jimmie Allen, and Eddie Vedder in what could possibly be the most star-studded Zoom call of all time.

John shared the “Ultimate Zoom” clip on YouTube Tuesday, with most of the stars who joined him for his hit 32nd album The Lockdown Sessions, which he recorded over the pandemic, making an appearance.

READ MORE: Elton John Once Upstaged Rod Stewart’s Christmas Gift In The Most Epic Way: ‘I’ve Never Felt So Stingy’

“If there’s anything that’s going to make a difference in the world, connected with love, it’s music,” Wonder gushed during the video call.

“We do it from our hearts, we do it from our experiences, and we share those emotions with you, the people.”

All the artists said what an honour it was to work with such a music legend during the chat.

Ed Sheeran, who recently hit the top spot with John and their holiday single “Merry Christmas”, also made an appearance at the end of the clip.

The pair debuted the official music video for the track earlier this month, but Sheeran admitted working with the musician on the song almost became a nightmare.

He told Zane Lowe for Apple Music of filming the vid: “I’m dressed up as sort of sexy Santa Claus and I kick a present, but the present had a big metal bell on top of it.

“I showed him the footage of it today because we slowed it down, and the bell flew past his head and would’ve cracked him in the head – The horror that went through my body when it was flying through the air.”