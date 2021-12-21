Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

A recent edition of “Wheel of Fortune” has confused fans of rapper Yung Joc.

During the Dec. 20 episode, contestant Kennise Miller attempted a guess at a puzzle in the bonus round, under the category of “person”.

READ MORE: ‘Wheel Of Fortune’ Contestant’s Very Wrong Answers Have Viewers In Stitches

Miller, who had already amassed a trip to Maui and nearly $30,000 in prize money, was unable to correctly guess the answer, which was ultimately revealed to be “Young Jock.”

However, viewers with some knowledge of rap called out “Wheel of Fortune” for getting it wrong, letting producers know that particular person’s name is spelled Yung Joc, not Young Jock

Wheel of Fortune is too damn old y'all pic.twitter.com/6bcpO4rc0A — Lone Star Legend. 🇱🇷 (@TeeZeroHero) December 21, 2021

@WheelofFortune you all cheated tonight bonus round contestants. His name is "Yung Joc" not "Young Jock". C'mon guys! — Jessica Bates (@jessiebeled) December 21, 2021

Wheel of Fortune who the hell is “young jock”??? That lady should have a redo 🤨 — Miranda (@itzmirandap) December 21, 2021

I asked for a person…that would have been Yung Joc. Not a stereotype. — Nisey (@DatAriesFire4) December 21, 2021