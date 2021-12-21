Claire Foy isn’t a fan of filming sex scenes.

The actress has said as a woman you can’t help but feel “exploited” while shooting intimate scenes.

Foy stars in the latest adaptation of “A Very British Scandal”, in which she plays Margaret Campbell, the Duchess of Argyll.

Argyll is best remembered for having a much-publicized divorce case in 1963 from her second husband, the 11th Duke of Argyll, which featured salacious photographs and scandalous stories.

READ MORE: Paul Bettany & Claire Foy Star In ‘A Very British Scandal’, Dramatizing Notorious U.K. Divorce

Foy said of filming sex scenes, “It’s a really hard line because basically you do feel exploited when you are a woman and you are having to perform fake sex on screen. You can’t help but feel exploited.

“It’s grim – it’s the grimmest thing you can do. You feel exposed. Everyone can make you try to not feel that way but it’s unfortunately the reality.

“But my thing was that I felt very strongly that it had to be in it, but I wanted it to be female. I did not want it be that sort of awful climactic sexual experience you often see on the cinema screen,” she added on BBC Radio 4’s “Woman’s Hour”, the Guardian reported.

READ MORE: ‘Succession’ Star Matthew Macfadyen Admits It’s ‘Just Weird’ To Watch Wife Kelley Hawes’ ‘Bodyguard’ Sex Scenes With Richard Madden

Foy also slammed the term “slut-shaming” when discussing the suggestion that the duchess was the first victim on a public scale in the media.

She shared, “I hate the phrase slut-shaming, I absolutely hate it. But I think that women have basically been slut-shamed forever. I think Eve was probably slut-shamed.

“There is something about it that I just hate, the rephrasing of the ownership of that title, and it being used in a way that justifies it even more. Just the word ‘slut’, I think, probably shouldn’t exist.”

The “A Very British Scandal” miniseries is a sequel to 2018’s “A Very English Scandal”, in which Hugh Grant played a posh British politician whose life unravelled when a tragedy revealed the secret double life he’d been leading.