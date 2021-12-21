“Home Town” stars Erin and Ben Napier speak about juggling family life with their hectic work schedule in a new interview with People.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2008, welcomed their second daughter, Mae, seven months, in spring, and share daughter Helen, 3.

“It feels like every day is a dance, and it has to be carefully choreographed for us to get to the end and all feel good about it,” Erin, 36, shares. “The wheels fall off around 5 p.m.”

Ben, 38, says his day starts at 4:30 a.m.: “I have every minute planned and scheduled until 8:30 or 9, whenever we get Helen in bed.”

“We’re just trying to find our rhythm,” Erin says. “We had a rhythm as a family of three, and now we’re a family of four. Mae needs things when she needs them, and so does Helen and so do we. It’s a challenge but I think we’re figuring it out.”

For Erin, family is always the priority: “We have had to get more help with that, honestly. The only trick I’ve learned so far is that you’ve got to say what you need. And what I need is to be there for my kids.”

She explains how she and her other half made a rule that they’d work “normal” hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and anytime after that was family time.

Erin says of her daughters, “I really don’t want someone else to raise them. I want us to be 100 per cent a part of their life.”

“If we are going to go on the road for [‘Home Town’] ‘Takeover’, or if we’re going to do media stuff in New York, then we’re going to have to bring our family along with us,” Ben continues. “And so that’s how we do it. We don’t fold on our family time.”

The couple’s show “Home Town”, which airs on HGTV Canada, follows their “shared love of simple, Southern living and revitalizing historic properties” in their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi.