Steve Martin may be looking in a mirror.

The actor was struck by the similarity between himself and Sam Buttrey, who won the Professors Tournament on Dec. 17 on “Jeopardy!”.

He was so struck by the similarity that he joked on Twitter:

So great to split the prize money with Sam! https://t.co/CBPQxyJHHF — Steve Martin (@SteveMartinToGo) December 19, 2021

Buttrey, who is an associate professor at the Naval Postgraduate School, won US$100,000 at the show’s first tournament for college professors. He will return to play in the next Tournament of Champions, via Entertainment Weekly.

The game show responded to Martin’s tweet with an open invitation:

We would love to have you on Jeopardy! anytime, in any capacity! https://t.co/fhXwIYt9wz — Jeopardy! (@Jeopardy) December 19, 2021

Mayim Balik and Sam Buttrey on ‘Jeopardy!’ – Photo: Jeopardy Productions, Inc

Jeopardy! – Season 38 – Professors Tournament – Photo: Jeopardy Productions, Inc

Martin has yet to reply to the invitation, but he may be too busy filming the upcoming second season of his show “Only Murders in the Building“. The show is set for a 2022 release date.