Zoë Kravitz will soon be seen as Catwoman opposite Robert Pattinson in “The Batman”, and in a new interview with Empire she reveals the research she undertook to get into feline character.

“We watched cats and lions and how they fight,” Kravitz told the magazine, revealing she and the film’s stunt co-ordinator Rob Alonzo came up with the idea as they “talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size, and Batman’s so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement.”

According to Kravitz, the resulting stunts are infused with as much emotion as they are physicality.

READ MORE: Fans Think New ‘Batman’ Trailer Teases Joker Appearance

“[Rob]’s not just trying to do a bunch of impressive backflips that wouldn’t be possible for that person to do, and he takes into account where we are in the story and where the characters are emotionally,” said Kravitz. “So it was really fun to work from that place.”

As Kravitz explained, the film will feature “an origin story” for her Catwoman.

READ MORE: The Latest Adaptation Of Bruce Wayne Played By Robert Pattinson In ‘The Batman’ Was Inspired By Kurt Cobain

“So, it’s the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive,” she added. “I think there’s a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I’m sure will be the femme fatale.”

“The Batman” is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2022.