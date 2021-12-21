Drew Scott and Linda Phan just announced they’re expecting their first baby.

The “Property Brothers” star confirmed the exciting news on social media and on Tuesday’s episode of the couple’s podcast “At Home”, People reported.

“Cat’s out of the bag, everyone. Linda’s pregnant!” Scott gushed of his other half, whom he’s been dating for nearly 12 years and married to for almost four.

Scott and Phan, who underwent IUI and IVF treatments before getting pregnant, will welcome the little one in May 2022.

They posed for some adorable mirror photos, with Phan showing off her little baby bump.

READ MORE: Drew Scott And Linda Phan Watch & React To Their Wedding Anniversary

The duo shared, referencing their two-year fertility journey: “It has been an adventure to get here! We know we’re not alone in this experience and that everyone’s is filled with unique challenges along the way.

“We hope as we grow through this, that even one of you reading this can also feel a little less lonely in whatever path you’re on!”

…guess we’re doing weekly bathroom selfies now ❤️ It has been an adventure to get here and we feel so appreciative of everyone who has supported us throughout this exciting time in our lives. 🥰 L&D pic.twitter.com/FAsBX9rUTC — Drew Scott (@MrDrewScott) December 21, 2021

The pair also released a sweet video, in which Scott said in the clip filmed in August: “Today was a good day.”

“Today was a very good day,” Phan agreed in the clip, which followed the pair’s ups and downs during their fertility journey, including doctors’ appointments and their first scan.

READ MORE: ‘Property Brothers’ Star Drew Scott Nails Cover Of Backstreet Boys’ ‘I Want It That Way’

Phan said of the pair’s struggles on their podcast: “For a while I wasn’t sure how much I wanted to share, or if I wanted to share at all.

“Even with close family and friends, we didn’t tell them right away just because I needed to process the feeling myself before diluting it with other people’s excitement.”

Scott added of sharing their story, “I think that this creates a bit more of a community of people who have either been through the process or are about to go through the process or have been having certain difficulties to realize, you’re not alone.

“There are a lot of us that have had complications and I think that something like this is something that we should talk about, because then it doesn’t make it as scary a thing. It makes it something that is more relatable.”