Joseph Baena may want to become an actor just like his father Arnold Schwarzenegger but he doesn’t want to do so on the strength of his name.

The son of Schwarzenegger and Mildred Patricia Baena spoke to E! News‘ “Daily Pop” about his decision to keep his last name.

He shared, “There’s a few different variables in that. But that’s just not my main priority at the moment, so I’m just focused on building myself up and building my career in acting and real estate and just focusing on that right now.”

The 24-year-old gushed of his famous father, “I mean, my dad is a stallion. He’s a man’s man, I like to think, and I look up to him a lot.

“So in a way, he’s influenced a lot of things: the path that I have taken with acting, with fitness and my physique and the many other things that I’m doing.”

Baena also spoke about his new film “Lava”, which is a “fun horror thriller.”

“Basically, these girls come into town into Hawaii, meet these group of guys that are freedivers and we take them on a little trip.

“After messing around with some local folklore, their vacation kind of turns upside down and turns into a horror story. So it’s exciting, and I’m really excited for it to come out and see how it goes.”

Baena added that he’d love to star as a cowboy in a western at some point, telling the publication: “I want to wear the hat, the boots and I know how to ride horses.”

Baena also follows in his dad’s footsteps with his love of the gym, saying how he spends “hours” in there every day.