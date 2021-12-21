Fans of Sara Ramirez have not only been following her onscreen career, but also her off-camera journey as she came out as bisexual in 2016 and then, earlier this year, as non-binary.

Currently seen playing non-binary comedian/podcaster Che Diaz in HBO Max’s “Sex and the City” revival “And Just Like That…”, Ramirez is opening up about that journey in a candid new interview with People.

“It felt like a really organic, natural fit,” says Ramirez of taking on the role. “Che is someone who came out as non-binary later in life and who speaks their truth unapologetically. I thought, ‘This character will teach me a lot about how to embrace the power that you have even against systems that would have you shut down.'”

Embracing their non-binary identity, Ramirez explained, has been both challenging and freeing.

“There was so much for me to unlearn, and I faced my own internalized oppression,” they said. “In this society, we often feel this pressure to live in these rigid boxes. When I stepped out of the box I had put myself in, I discovered my own possibilities for change.”

Looking back, Ramirez now realizes that they have been non-binary since childhood, but didn’t have the language to express that when they were younger.

“I felt quite limited in the way that I could exist given that I was assigned female at birth. I grew up under these conditions where I had to wear my hair a certain way or dress a certain way, things that felt really rigid and not right for my body,” they said. “I was able to get a handle on some language that helped me understand myself better. It’s been so freeing to finally know myself and to understand that I live in a more fluid space.”

As Ramirez pointed out, being non-binary “isn’t about being married to one hairdo or a way of dressing. It has more to do with your understanding of gender being on a spectrum. A lot of times you don’t feel male or female, other times you feel like both and times you feel like neither.”

According to Ramirez, it’s all about living authentically. “Freedom requires that we become more vigilant about our lives,” they said. “For me, it was about taking responsibility for my humanity. I am no longer afraid. And I can finally be my true self.”