Mariah Carey’s kids are celebrating their mom’s continued Christmas success.

Queen of Christmas Carey is back at No. 1 this week on the Billboard Hot 100 with her 1994 hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You”.

The musician’s daughter Monroe, 10, then sent her mom a sweet card that she’d written to celebrate the occasion, with the words “Congratz mama for the #1 for the billionth year” and “I love you Mommy, for-evah!” written on it.

Carey also shares 10-year-old son Moroccan, Monroe’s twin, with ex-husband Nick Cannon.

My baby girl ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ArdO7jk7b0 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 20, 2021

The singer’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” is also currently at the top of the Billboard Global 200 charts and Billboard Global Excl. U.S. charts, making it the biggest song in the world right now.

After sharing the news on social media, Carey left a voice note saying how the kids had woken her up with confetti.

“Can’t even know what to say” but in a voice note! The most amazing news to wake up to!!! 🎄🥳❄️💖 I love you!!!! 🦋🦋🦋🦋🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑🐑 #AllIWantForChristmasIsYou pic.twitter.com/6vcQBRxPL5 — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 20, 2021

Carey’s festive track has been continuing to break records, with it recently being named the first and only holiday single to take home the RIAA’s coveted Diamond Award.

In the U.S., songs are certified diamond after they reach 10 million sales and streaming units.