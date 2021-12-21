Click to share this via email

Gwen Stefani has been entertaining fans with her holiday-themed social media series, and welcomed a very special surprise guest to the latest episode.

In “Live from the Orange Grove”, Stefani has been serving up live performances of some of her favourite songs from her 2017 holiday album You Make It Feel Like Christmas.

In the two previous instalments, Stefani has performed “My Gift Is You” and “Last Christmas”, and on the Dec. 20 episode she welcomed husband Blake Shelton.

Together, the pair performed a duet of the album’s title track, “You Make It Feel Like Christmas”.

Get even further into the holiday spirit by checking out one of Stefani’s previous “Live from the Orange Grove” performance below.