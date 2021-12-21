Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Laura Marano and Mena Massoud are getting the royal treatment on Netflix.

Marano and Massoud star in the new trailer for “The Royal Treatment”, a romance flick also featuring Chelsie Preston Crayford, Grace Bentley-Tsibuah, and Cameron Rhodes. The streaming service released a trailer for the movie on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Charlie Day And Jenny Slate Get Dumped In ‘I Want You Back’ Trailer

Mena Massoud as Prince Thomas, Laura Marano as Izzy in “The Royal Treatment” — Photo: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix © 2021

“Isabella (Marano) runs her own salon and isn’t afraid to speak her mind, while Prince Thomas (Massoud) runs his own country and is about to marry for duty rather than love,” a synopsis for the movie reads.

“When Izzy and her fellow stylists get the opportunity of a lifetime to do the hair for the royal wedding, she and Prince Thomas learn that taking control of their own destiny requires following their hearts.”

READ MORE: HBO Drops New ‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Trailer

Mena Massoud as Prince Thomas, Laura Marano as Izzy in “The Royal Treatment” — Photo: Kirsty Griffin/Netflix © 2021

“The Royal Treatment” premieres Jan. 20 on Netflix.