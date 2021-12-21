Global’s “Fantasy Island” is serving up a new holiday episode, introducing a character who holds a special place in the heart of the mysterious island’s owner, Elena Roarke (played by Roselyn Sánchez).

Speaking with TV Insider, Sanchez revealed that the episode transformed the series’ set, in tropical Puerto Rico, into a winter wonderland right out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.

“God bless our production design department,” said Sánchez. “It’s very [tricky] to create a mountain full of snow, but they wanted to go all out!”

The holiday setting comes courtesy of one of the episode’s storylines, in which a frazzled CEO (Lindsey Kraft) experiences her fantasy of living out a Hallmark-style holiday romance with all the trimmings, and winds up meeting “Mr. Right,” played by guest star Eddie Cahill.

However, her guest’s fantasy becomes personal for Elena, given that “Mr. Right” just happens to be her former fiancé.

“It was brutal for her to leave [him] to take care of the island,” Sanchez said of Elena’s past. “This is a woman in pain.”

That pain, however, doesn’t last when Elena manages to gain closure with her ex, as well as the attention of a pilot named Javier (John Gabriel Rodriguez), which “gives her the awareness that this guy might potentially be her future.”

The two-hour “Fantasy Island” holiday episode airs Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Global.