Nicole Kidman went the extra mile in order to sound just like Lucille Ball while playing her in “Being the Ricardos”.

The actress is revealing the tactics she used in order to nail the screen icon’s voice in the new Prime Video Canada biopic.

READ MORE: Nicole Kidman Says She And Keith Urban Aren’t A ‘Role-Model Couple’

“They decided her Lucy needed to have a deep smoker’s voice, so I started smoking,” said Kidman in an interview with DuJour. “If I warm up for a minute, I now can do her voice standing on my head.”

The Aussie star also discussed ageing in Hollywood.

“There’s a consensus in the industry that as a female actor, at about 40, you’re done. I never sat in a chair and heard someone say, ‘You’re past your due date,’ but I’ve had times where you’re turned down and the door is shut on you,” she admitted.

READ MORE: Alexander Skarsgård, Nicole Kidman & More Star In Action-Packed Trailer For Viking Revenge Film ‘The Northman’

However, Kidman added that things are “definitely changing and moving.”

“Being The Ricardos” is streaming now on Prime Video Canada.