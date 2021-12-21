Click to share this via email

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” goes global in the franchise’s first international all-star edition.

Queens from different international versions of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will compete in a worldwide battle hosted by the U.K., according to TV Line. The new iteration of the program is titled, “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World”.

“Nine international members of ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ royal alumni will battle it out for the crown,” the show’s synopsis explains.

“With the UK as the host nation, renowned queens from different franchises and cultures will compete in an international arena showcasing their country’s finest drag in their bid to become the ultimate ‘Drag Race’ Superstar.”

RuPaul will be joined by judges Michelle Visage, Graham Norton, Alan Carr, and mix of guest judges.

No premiere date has been announced for “RuPaul’s Drag Race UK Versus The World”.