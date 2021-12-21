Celine Dion shared an emotional tribute for fellow performers on Instagram.

The singer posted a message to her Stories dedicated to the late Renée Martel And Carlos Marin.

She wrote: “Last weekend we sadly lost two incredible artists. On Saturday we lost Renée Martel, Quebec’s ‘Queen of Country’. Your music and your legacy will live on for generations to come.”

“And yesterday we lost Carlos Marin, member of Il Divo. Your talent and passion for performing was beautiful and collaborating with you was truly a privilege,” she continued. “My sincerest condolences to those who knew and loved them. Rest in peace, you will not be forgotten – Celine xx…”

Renée died at the age of 74 from pneumonia and Carlos died at the age of 53 from COVID-19. The singer was a member of the band Il Divo which was brought together by Simon Cowell.

The music producer also shared condolences for Carlos on social media, via Hello! magazine.

I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now. I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you. — Simon Cowell (@SimonCowell) December 20, 2021

