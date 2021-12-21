Click to share this via email

Jada Pinkett Smith felt the amusing effects of anaesthesia after getting her first colonoscopy.

Pinkett Smith, 50, documented the experience for Wednesday’s episode of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk”. In a clip shared from the episode, the mother of two elicits laughter from mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and son Jaden Smith after the procedure.

“Sticking cameras in your booty. That’s a little cumbersome, you know,” Pinkett Smith says in the clip, via People.

“For a moment I have a bit of a panic when I first started. I was just like I got scared but I just want people to know that it was very easeful process. I feel good. I feel extra good because I’m on the other side.”

The new episode of “Red Table Talk” premieres Wednesday, Dec. 22 on Facebook Watch.