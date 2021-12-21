Jada Pinkett Smith felt the amusing effects of anaesthesia after getting her first colonoscopy.
Pinkett Smith, 50, documented the experience for Wednesday’s episode of Facebook Watch’s “Red Table Talk”. In a clip shared from the episode, the mother of two elicits laughter from mom Adrienne Banfield-Norris and son Jaden Smith after the procedure.
READ MORE: Jada Pinkett Smith And Daughter Willow Get Matching Buzz Cuts
“Sticking cameras in your booty. That’s a little cumbersome, you know,” Pinkett Smith says in the clip, via People.
“For a moment I have a bit of a panic when I first started. I was just like I got scared but I just want people to know that it was very easeful process. I feel good. I feel extra good because I’m on the other side.”
READ MORE: Will Smith Looks Back On Pranking Wife Jada By Showing Her Sex Scene To His Grandma
The new episode of “Red Table Talk” premieres Wednesday, Dec. 22 on Facebook Watch.