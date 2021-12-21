Monaco’s Royal Family is celebrating the festive season by sharing a look at their annual Christmas card.

Princess Charlene took to Instagram to post an image of the illustrated family portrait.

The beautiful image shows the princess standing with her husband, Prince Albert, and their 7-year-old twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella.

“Wishing everyone a beautiful and safe festive season all my love ❤,” she wrote in the caption.

Last month, Albert revealed his wife was receiving medical treatment in a facility “outside of Monaco.”

Charlene returned to Monaco in November following her six-month stint in South Africa, where she got stuck because of a number of health issues and surgeries.

Albert recently told People that the royal was suffering from profound “exhaustion, both emotional and physical.”

Charlene’s return to Monaco last month “went pretty well in the first few hours, and then it became pretty evident that she was unwell,” he told the magazine.

Albert also insisted any rumours suggesting they’re having marriage troubles were unfounded: “I’m probably going to say this several times, but this has nothing to do with our relationship. I want to make that very clear. These are not problems within our relationship; not with the relationship between a husband and wife. It’s of a different nature.”