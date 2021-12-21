Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim are closing up shop on their relationship.

“Selling Sunset” stars Stause, 40, and Oppenheim, 44, have reportedly split five months after publicly confirming their romance, according to People.

In a post on his Instagram Story, Oppenheim confirmed the split, writing, “While Chrishell and I are no longer together, we remain best friends and we will always love and support one another.”

Photo: Jason Oppenheim/Instagram

“She was the most amazing girlfriend I’ve ever had, and it was the happiest and most fulfilling relationship of my life,” he continued. “While we have different wants regarding a family, we continue to have the utmost respect for one another.”

Finally, Oppenheim wrote, “Chrishell is an exceptional human being and loving her and having her in my life is one of the best things that has ever happened to me.”

READ MORE: Zac Efron & ‘Selling Sunset’ Star Amanza Smith Rumours Cleared Up After Cosy Photo

Stause previously expressed a hesitancy to confirm their relationship with the world, worrying it burden the pair.

The ex-couple were “really private and secretive for as long as we could until we realized the walls were closing in,” Stause told E! News in August. “People were getting a little savvy to it.”

“I just feel like the work/relationship dynamic, it’s not as complicated as people would think because we were best friends before and we work together all the time,” she said in a separate interview last week. “It just kind of felt easy.”

READ MORE: Two New Agents Shake Things Up On The ‘Selling Sunset’ Season 4 Trailer

Season four of “Selling Sunset” premiered on Netflix in November.

ET Canada has reached out to their reps for comment