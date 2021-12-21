Click to share this via email

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos dressed to the nines for a star-studded “Riverdale” family wedding.

“Riverdale” star Casey Cott married sweetheart Nichola Basara in a beautiful wedding on Dec. 19 in Whistler Canada.

It was a big event with former cast members and friends alike, including Ripa and Consuelos.

The “Live with Kelly and Ryan” host shared photos of her family at the event to Instagram.

“Tis the season for awkward poses 🎄🤍🤍🕊” wrote Ripa.

Ripa dressed in a purple velour dress while Consuelos wore a classic black suit for his “Riverdale” co-star’s nuptials.

The stars’ sons Michael, 24, and Joaquin, 18, were also in attendance wearing snazzy black suits.

The mother of three shared a cute family selfie of herself with the boys masked up at the event, via People.

Kelly Ripa with sons Michael and Joaquin – photo: Instagram/@kellyripa

Cott’s “Riverdale” castmates Lili Reinhart, KJ Apa, Camila Mendes and Madelaine Petsch also attended the event and shared photos to social media.

Mendes shared a snap of the two walking down the aisle with the caption: “Congrats to the cutest couple on earth @caseycott and @nicholabasara 🥺🥺🥺.”

Cott and Basara got engaged in December 2020.