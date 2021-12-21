“Bachelor in Paradise” stars Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt are having a “tough week” after their newborn son tested positive for COVID-19.

Wendt took to Instagram to reveal how little August was admitted to the hospital after showing symptoms of the virus.

“Tough week for @thewendtgang,” he began, while sharing photos from the hospital. “This is an appreciation post for the best mother and teammate there is. Our family has covid and it is not taking it easy on any of us. Astrid had a terrible flu followed by Auggy getting a fever, which after being tested is covid as well.”

The reality TV personality continued, “August was admitted to the hospital and seeing him sick and in pain at 4 weeks old breaks our hearts. I got very sick yesterday and today is my worst yet, so I couldn’t go in the hospital, not even to bring Astrid dinner, and because of the new variant and the unknown around transmission, I’ve been staying clear of my little man until my symptoms are gone.”

Prasing his fiancée, Wendt added, “@astridloch is such a champ she snapped into mama bear mode and never skipped a beat. While very sick she did everything and more a great mother does. This week reassured me 2 things. August is a strong boy (IVF so he’s the best we got lol) and Astrid was born to be a mom.”

The couple welcomed August in mid-November after a long IVF journey.