Waves crash against the beach as Lorde surveys her kingdom.
On Tuesday, the singer released a new video for the short-but-sweet track “Leader of a New Regime”, from her recent album Solar Power.
READ MORE: Lorde’s ‘Fallen Fruit’ Music Video Looks At The Greed Of Humans
The video opens with Lorde standing over a beach, watching the waves come in, followed by serene footage of the seaside.
Co-directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali, the minute-and-a-half-long video matches perfectly with the smooth and melancholy song, which is one of the last on the album.
READ MORE: Lorde Is ‘Feeling Estranged’ In 2021: ‘The Pandemic Has Continued To Make Things Difficult’
Kefali also co-directed the videos for “Fallen Fruit”, “Solar Power” and “Mood Ring” with the singer.
Lorde debuted Solar Power, her third studio album, earlier this summer, with a North American tour planned to kick off in April.