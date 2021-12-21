Click to share this via email

Waves crash against the beach as Lorde surveys her kingdom.

On Tuesday, the singer released a new video for the short-but-sweet track “Leader of a New Regime”, from her recent album Solar Power.

The video opens with Lorde standing over a beach, watching the waves come in, followed by serene footage of the seaside.

Co-directed by Lorde and Joel Kefali, the minute-and-a-half-long video matches perfectly with the smooth and melancholy song, which is one of the last on the album.

Kefali also co-directed the videos for “Fallen Fruit”, “Solar Power” and “Mood Ring” with the singer.

Lorde debuted Solar Power, her third studio album, earlier this summer, with a North American tour planned to kick off in April.