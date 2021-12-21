Meagan Good and DeVon Franklin are going their separate ways.

Good, 40, and Franklin, 43 are filing for divorce nine years after getting married.

READ MORE: ‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Chrishell Stause And Jason Oppenheim Have Split

“After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected,” the ex-couple said in a joint statement published by People. “We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal.

“There’s no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love,” they added. “We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we’ve spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other.”

READ MORE: Kacey Musgraves Opens Up About Divorce & Baring It All On ‘SNL’

Good and Franklin met on the set of 2011’s “Jumping the Broom”. They got engaged one year later and tied the knot in June 2012. The estranged couple has no children.