Congratulations to Alexia Echevarria and Todd Nepola.

The two tied the knot on Dec. 16 in a lavish wedding at Eden Rock hotel in St. Barts. Echevarria wore a Muse by Berta dress paired with a one-of-a-kind, handcrafted Marielena headpiece and Aquazurra shoes.

Speaking to Us Magazine, the “Real Housewives of Miami” star called it a dream come true.

“I’m a wife!!! (A real one.) It still feels like a dream I can’t even put into words,” she gushed. “[It was] perfect for us! Truly everything we wanted. Just him and I… We look forward to celebrating with our friends and family in 2022.”

The two were engaged in 2019 and planned to have a “religious wedding,” even setting a date for August – but as the nuptials approached, Echevarria’s mother died of COVID-19.

“The last couple of days have been a rollercoaster of emotions for me. I was on the road to marry the man of my dreams when I had to stop everything as my mother became ill. What was supposed to be the happiest day of my life today has turned out to be the saddest,” the reality star wrote on Instagram at the time.

While her mother couldn’t be there in person, Echevarria kept her close in her thoughts on the day of the ceremony.

“Another special moment was when I closed my eyes, kissed and tossed my flower bouquet into the ocean while thinking of my mom and dad. They both loved flowers and the ocean. I could feel both of them right by my side,” shared Echevarria.

Speaking on her top memories from the wedding, the star recalled a surprise guest.

“Our favourite moment of the ceremony was when a big sea turtle came up to above the water. I knew there was a symbolic and spiritual meaning and the universe trying to tell me something,” Echevarria said. “Sea turtles symbolize longevity, peace, perseverance, healing, steadfastness, wisdom and emotional strength. I am a sea turtle!”