North West is getting into the holiday spirit with a new look for TikTok.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter shared her makeup skills in a series of videos showcasing her transformation into the iconic character of The Grinch.

Set to Gene Autry’s “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer”, the first video showed her process with a make-up brush and face paint. The 8-year-old showed her skills with editing too, even covering the camera with her fingers for transitions between scenes.

In the second video, the young makeup guru showed off her completed look while lip-syncing to a clip from Jim Carrey’s iconic performance in “How The Grinch Stole Christmas”.

“One o’clock, wallow in self-pity. 4:30, stare into the abyss. Five o’clock, solve world hunger; tell no one!” she mouthed. “5:30, Jazz-ercise. 6:30, dinner with me—I can’t cancel that again! Seven o’clock, wrestle with my self-loathing. I’m booked!”

The look consisted of red eyeshadow blended with a sparkly white shade, a red nose and black lipstick.

Kardashian and North opened the joint TikTok account in November and have since uploaded many cute videos.