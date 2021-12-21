Click to share this via email

This is not an ideal bathroom situation.

On Monday night, “Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” star Rachel Brosnahan shared an Instagram post exhorting her followers to be safe after finding a dead rat in her toilet.

In the picture, the actress is seen masked up, with gloves on and using two wooden sticks to retrieve the rat.

“New York, I love you. Stay safe out there folks and let’s please look out for each other as this new wave moves through our ranks. In other NYC news, today I pulled a drowned rat out of our toilet,” she wrote.

In the comments, a number of celebrities expressed their support for Brosnahan’s ordeal.

“Girl….. that is…. An experience,” said “West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose.

Zoey Deutch wrote, “NO.”

“Omg,” said Josh Groban, while David Oyelowo added, “🤢🤮.”