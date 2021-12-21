Click to share this via email

Selling enlightenment is the hot new thing.

On Tuesday, HBO Max dropped the trailer for the fifth and final season of the cult hit comedy “Search Party”, which brings Jeff Goldblum into the fold.

“If people don’t awaken soon, something very bad will happen to us,” says Alia Shawkat’s Dory, after a near-death experience. “I have to save everyone from their pain.”

Dory teams up with charming tech billionaire named Tunnel Quinn, played by Goldblum, to embark on a journey bringing enlightenment to the masses and spark a revolution.

“Dory folds her old friends Portia, Elliott and Drew into the venture as they embark on an altruistic but terrifying journey,” the official description reads.

Along with Goldblum, the season will also feature guest appearances by Kathy Griffin, John Waters, Aparna Nancherla, Angela Trimbur, Grace Kulenschmidt, Greta Titelman, Larry Owens, Joe Castle Baker and Michelle Badillo.

“Search Party” season 5 premieres Jan. 7, 2022.