Denise Richards realizes her recent maskless selfie taken on an airplane was a mistake, according to People.

The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum got in trouble on social media when she posted a selfie of herself on Dec. 19 on a plane without a mask.

The image was posted to her Stories and has since been deleted, but featured the caption: “On a jet plane. Anyone that is upset I [am] not wearing a mask I’m hiding under a hoody and a huge winter coat.”

READ MORE: Charlie Sheen Doesn’t Have To Pay Denise Richards Child Support