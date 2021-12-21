Denise Richards realizes her recent maskless selfie taken on an airplane was a mistake, according to People.
The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum got in trouble on social media when she posted a selfie of herself on Dec. 19 on a plane without a mask.
The image was posted to her Stories and has since been deleted, but featured the caption: “On a jet plane. Anyone that is upset I [am] not wearing a mask I’m hiding under a hoody and a huge winter coat.”
“Please. Thicker than any mask!!” she added.
A source told People that the star now regrets the decision.
“Denise realized it wasn’t the right thing to do to post the picture. In reality, she wore her mask the entire time except when she was taking sips of water,” they said. “She believes in masks, and she really does follow the rules.”
According to another source, she is “not one of those people who is anti-masks. The way she handled it was strange, posting the photo. She’s ready to admit she was an idiot to post the photo!”
“She was just flying home, sitting in her seat, and she put a coat over her head… you’re allowed to take a sip of water and pull your mask down,” the insider continued. “So when she took her mask down, took it off for a second to relax and drink water, she posted this thing ‘I hope nobody’s upset’ and she thought it was tongue-in-cheek. But people did not think it was funny.”
Meanwhile, Richards posted an adorable photo of her pup when she arrived at home.